HD Kumaraswamy rakes up Yediyurappa's wife’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely weeks after he was forced to resign as Chief Minister making way for the BJP to form the government in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy made an all-out attack against BS Yediyurappa.

Speaking at a JDS event in Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy said nobody raised a finger over the death of Yediyurappa’s wife Mythradevi. “The chief minister’s wife died under suspicious circumstances. Her death was not natural. She died after falling into a 1-foot sump. Isn’t that suspicious?” Kumaraswamy claimed