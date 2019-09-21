Hubbali: After works damage road, it’s slushy affair for vehicles

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For the last two months, there have been several accidents and cases of vehicles likes buses and trucks getting into slush on the roadside near Dandeli. The road that connects Haliual has now become a death trap for vehicles, thanks to shoddy drinking water pipeline laying work.

The local administration has taken up laying of large pipelines between Dandeli and Haliyal, and the area where pipes have been laid is not covered well. As a result, any vehicle that moves down from the road to give way for other vehicles, gets stuck in the mud.

The condition of the work area is now causing accidents on a regular basis. It has become a common for Dandeli citizens to see cranes helping to remove vehicles stuck in mud on the road. Residents are now planning to petition the administration seeking clarity on the nature of civil work being taken up there.

“We have been witnessing accidents ever since the pipeline laying work has started,” rued a resident of Dandeli. The Dandeli-Haliylal Road is one of the busiest roads that connects coastal areas from the main land of Uttara Kannada district.