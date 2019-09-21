JDS gets its candidate list ready for Karnataka bypolls

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Anticipating interim elections due to the prevailing political weather in the state the JDS is preparing the ground for the hustings. Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has been tasked by his father HD Deve Gowda to reinvigorate the party, has called for a meeting of workers at the party office in Bengaluru on September 30.

Kumaraswamy told the media on Friday, “I have a list of candidates for 125 to 130 constituencies, including Hunsur, that may face by-elections. I have been holding a series of meetings with party workers, with one in Mysuru on Saturday.

I also have a list of 25 lakh farmers in the state who benefitted by the loan waiver.” When mediapersons asked Kumaraswamy about the CBI probe into phonetapping, Kumaraswamy lost his cool and curtly said, “Yeddyurappa alla, avarappa bekadru barali... (Not just Yediyurappa, let his father also come)”...