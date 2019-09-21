Now, RV Deshpande showers praise on PM Modi, high command sees red

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders have not stopped squirming in embarrassment ever since senior Karnataka leader and former KPCC president RV Deshpande greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday with a large bouquet of flowers, and praised him on social media.

“Warm wishes to Honourable PM Narendra Modiji on his 69th birthday. His charismatic personality and energy are admirable. Thanks to PM Modi’s contribution in strengthening India’s image.

World leaders are recognizing India’s importance in international trade and politics. I wish him long life and more energy to accomplish all that he wished for. God bless,’’ Deshpande said on Wednesday, sending rumour mills into a frenzy. His behaviour has been noticed by the high command and Congressmen have not stopped forwarding his message on social media, nor commenting on it.

When contacted, Deshpande told TNIE, “What’s wrong with what I have done? After all, we are human beings. I have been in politics for a very long time. During elections, I fight politically but after that, there is no politics. Everyone in my constituency comes to me -- Congress, JDS, BJP, and I help them. In personal life, we wish Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Deve Gowda.

Nothing much is to be read into this.’’ At a time when names of leaders are cropping up and many are leaving the party, questions are being raised if this is a precursor to Deshpande’s exit. Just recently, senior Congress leader and former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary had said that “to eradicate corruption, we need a decisive leadership like Modi’s leadership.’’

Commenting on Deshpande’s comment, one former Congress MP said, “There is a Damocles’ sword of I-T raids hanging over the heads of many, and some leaders may be trying to buy peace through sweet gestures.’’ This comes on the back of many such comments recently. Prominent Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said, “Demonising Modi all the time will not help.’’