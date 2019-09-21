Home States Karnataka

Rs 10k crore flood damage, but only Rs 167 crore released by Karnataka govt

Belagavi DC says agri land used for sowing crops totally damaged, 4.15 lakh people are displaced

Published: 21st September 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Though the district administration had estimated the loss due to the recent floods in Belagavi district to be Rs 10,000 crore, the state government has so far released only Rs 167 crore, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli has said. During a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Jagadish Shettar here on Friday, the DC said that crops sown on 2.77 lakh hectares of land in the district were totally damaged.

The total agriculture land used for sowing crops in Belagavi district this season was 6.66 lakh hectares. Due to the release of large quantity of  water from various dams and reservoirs in Maharashtra into the Krishna river, 377 villages in Belagavi district got marooned in August first and second weeks.

Also, 5.20 lakh cusecs of water was released from Maharashtra in August that resulted in the flooding of all water sources along the border, including the Krishna river, Almatti, Hippargi and Malaprabha dam. According to him, 4.15 lakh people were evacuated from the flood-hit areas and were temporarily rehabilitated in 493 gruel centres.

He said the government handed over Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of 25 of the 28 persons who died in the recent floods, while Rs 10,000 immediate compensation was given to each of the 1.12 lakh families affected by the floods in Belagavi district so far.

“On completion of the survey, it came to light that 69,183 houses were damaged and a detailed report on it has been posted on Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation website,’’ he said, adding that the release of compensation to the people affected due to house collapse would begin within a week.    Meanwhile, several farmers’ organisations and political parties have been staging protests in Belagavi demanding compensation to the flood-affected people. A protest was staged by farmers’ organisations in Chikkodi on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods flood relief
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp