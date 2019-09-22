Bypolls a big ask for Yediyurappa, BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: October 21 by-elections to 15 assembly segments will be the first big test for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the ruling BJP, as the results will have a direct impact on the state government’s stability. The BJP, which has 104 MLAs, needs to win at least 10 seats in the by-elections to take its tally past the halfway mark of 113 in the 224-member assembly. For now, 15 of the 17 assembly segments that fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, are going to polls on October 21.

Though the party that is in power has an advantage in bypolls, the BJP has its task cut out. While the disqualified MLAs, who helped the party form the government in the state, are unlikely to be in the fray, unless they get relief from the apex court, the opposition Congress and JDS too are likely to make an all-out effort to retain the seats they had won in the 2018 elections. Both parties are looking for a turnaround, especially after their humiliating defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when their alliance failed, and have decided against continuing with it.

“It is a tough challenge for Yediyurappa. The party expects him to ensure its candidates win in all these constituencies,” said political analyst MK Bhaskar Rao. “For him, it’s almost like swimming against the water current.” The BJP will be banking on Yediyurappa’s leadership and organizational strength and the three Deputy Chief Ministers to win the bypolls, as well as state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who hit the ground running on Day 1. DyCM Ashwath Narayan will have the huge responsibility of ensuring victory for the party’s candidates in Old Mysuru region, especially in Bengaluru and Hoskote, while Laxman Savadi’s leadership will be put to test in flood-hit Belagavi district.

Given the fissures among BJP leaders in the state capital as well as in North Karnataka, the new DyCMs have a tough task ahead. The BJP leaders are also likely to face some uncomfortable questions over the central government not releasing funds for flood relief. On Friday, farmers in Belagavi almost heckled district minister Jagadish Shettar, when he went to take stock of the flood situation. However, the BJP may be hoping to gain advantage from the Congress’ inability to put its party in order. The GOP is yet to announce a leader of opposition, while its Vokkaliga face DK Shivakumar is in judicial custody over a money laundering case.

Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to make an all-out effort to retain his hold over the party, as most of the MLAs who deserted the party during the political crisis were his camp followers. “We had not expected the bypolls to be announced so early, but are fully prepared to face the elections,” Siddaramaiah said, while addressing an election rally in Hoskote.