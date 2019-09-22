Corpse, buried 15 months back, dug out to check signs of murder in Karnataka

By Express News Service

GADAG: A dead body buried 15 months back is dug again after getting a complaint of being murdered in Jakkali village in the district. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the wife of the deceased filed a complaint on August 31 alleging murder and not 'heart attack'.

Doctors, police, panchayat members and medical students visited to see as this is the first case of this type in Gadag. They dug the buried place with the help of Gram Panchayat staff. They have collected some bone samples and buried the rest bones in the same place.

Chennaveerappa Babanna Guggari died on June 9, 2018 in Gadag’s APMC market shop due to heart attack while on work. His body was taken to Jakkali, 26 km from Gadag town and was buried according to their tradition in his field.

After a year and three months, a property dispute started in the family and while exchanging war of words, some words said by the cousins led to Chennaveerappa's wife Sumangala suspect that her husband was murdered.

"After my husband’s death, it was all normal but when it came to property dispute, I smelled something fishy when his cousins started talking rashly about my husband. My husband and cousins had a chilli business at the APMC which was running good. But now I have a strong doubt that on June 9 from night 11 to morning 9, my husband’s maternal uncle and other relatives murdered him there and took the body and told villagers that it is heart attack," said Sumangala.

A health official said, "We will send the collected samples to Forensic Laboratory in Bengaluru and will reveal the details after the examination."