JDS hopes for comeback in Karnataka bypolls

Thrilled by the announcement of by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies, the JDS have claimed that B S Yediyurappa led BJP government will collapse after October 24.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy speaks at a Chinthana Manthana, a party workers’ meet in Mysuru on Saturday | Udayshankar S

MYSURU: Thrilled by the announcement of by-polls to 15 assembly constituencies, the JDS have claimed that BS Yediyurappa led BJP government will collapse after October 24.

“The BJP is still a minority and will fail again to get 113 seats for a stable government. We will see to it that the BJP, that toppled a pro-farmer government will not remain in office,” said former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy will carry out a series of interactions with party workers in Mysuru to get them ready for the upcoming by-polls to be held in Hunsur and K R Pete in Mysuru and Mandya districts respectively. He said that he was not predicting the collapse of the government based on the Kodi Mutt seer’s predictions.

“I have my own calculations. I am confident that this government will not last more than three months” he claimed. He alleged that the BJP mobilized ill-gotten money for the by-elections. The JDS is keen to bank on BJP’s failure to release flood relief to those affected and the farming community. Kumaraswamy said that they will make this a poll issue to counter BJP’s ‘Hindutva’ and ‘caste politics.’ The polls will be between people struggling for ‘two square meals ‘ and the BJP’s bad money,he said. 

No ties with Congress 
With people protesting against industries minister Jagadish Shettar during his visit to Belagavi, BJP has started feeling the heat in the state. 

The JDS has decided that it will fight the by-elections to 15 assembly constituencies alone post the drubbing itr received in the LS polls. 

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy said that a few Congress leaders have told the Congress High Command that they there was no need for an alliance with JDS. He charged that Congress leaders were more focussed on finishing off the JDS then the BJP.

Accusing the Congress of all the humiliations and pain he suffered, he said that he was in tears when he was in power. I have not wept after I resigned. I gave the people the worst government. But, I have stood by my word and have waived off farm loans,” he said. 

He announced that the by poll verdict and the JDS’ performance will decide the course of the rest of his life and his people. 

Taking a dig at CLP leader Siddaramaiah, he said that a leader from Mysuru frequently said that the JDS will not come to power and waive off farm loans. “Despite, non-co-operation from the Congress, I have managed to keep my word and I waived off the loans,” he said. 

