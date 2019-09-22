Karnataka man beheaded for trying to 'steal' sheep

DAVANAGERE: A man was decapitated in Malebennur's Mooginagondi village for allegedly trying to steal a sheep from an areca nut farm on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Arujannappa, was arrested by the police.
Police stated that Arjunappa spotted the deceased - Chaman entering his farm at midnight. Chaman was then beaten and beheaded by the accused.
A case has been registered with the Malebennur police station where a special team has been to investigate into the matter.
A team of police headed by Harihara circle inspector Gurunath I S caught the accused within a few hours on Sunday and recovered the sharp weapon used to commit the crime.