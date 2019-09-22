Mangaluru woman tortured in Kuwait returns to India

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: After months of torture in Kuwait, a Mangaluru woman — who was working as a domestic help — returned to India on Saturday. Reshma Suvarna (38) was recused by Indian expats two months ago. She is currently in Shirdi, Maharashtra. A resident of Kasaba Bengre, Mangaluru, Reshma landed in Kuwait on January 2 this year. Jaffer, an agent from Kerala, who resides in Kuwait, had employed her in the house of an elderly couple at Hatin in Kuwait and he was paid 1,000 Dinar for the same.

She was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment. She was kept under ‘house arrest’ until she was rescued by Indian expats, after she sent out a voice message which went viral. Thereafter, due to efforts of the Indian expats, she was sent back to India with the help of the Indian embassy in Kuwait.

Speaking to TNSE from Shirdi, where she stays with her two children and in-laws, Reshma said that she had no hopes of returning to Mumbai.

“I worked for six months despite the physical and mental torture only to help my children back home. My husband had a liver problem and doctors suggested to go for a liver transplant, for which I had to spend Rs 20 lakh and clear some loans. My husband passed away months after I left for Kuwait,” she said.



“When I sought my agent’s help, he told my owner that he cannot help and asked them to kill me. Later, I approached my friends in Kuwait. One day, when I came out of the house to dump waste, I put my purse inside the dust bin. The expats found it later and rescued me,” she said.