Karnataka

Our future is at stake: Rebel MLA K Sudhakar

He stepped down as chairman of Karnataka Pollution Control Board on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rebel MLAs, who were hoping to get some relief from the Supreme Court and find a place in the BJP government in the state, were taken aback by the announcement of the bypoll dates, that put their political future in limbo. He stepped down as chairman of Karnataka Pollution Control Board on Saturday. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, disqualified MLA Dr K Sudhakar said that their political future was at stake now. Excerpts:

By-election dates are announced. What next? I am very disappointed and don’t know what to do. In fact, we are taken aback by the developments as the election dates are announced two days before our petition is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday. Our political future is at stake now. For me, it looks like a well thought out strategy by someone.

What is the reason for resigning as Karnataka Pollution Control Board chairman? I do not see any point in continuing as the chairman now. I have already sent my resignation to the chief minister. I am not interested in the post.

What is BJP’s response? They are in power now. We are not getting the kind of response we had expected. Our stocks have gone down.

The CM held talks with you after the by-poll dates were announced on Saturday. What was discussed at that meeting?. Nothing will happen. (Refused to speak about what transpired in the meeting)

What are the options before you now? We are exploring legal options. What will be your stand in court? We will all discuss and take a decision on what stand we need to take. Let us see what we can do.

