Central funds stuck, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa asks people to aid flood relief work

BENGALURU: Despite several representations and estimates, the BJP-led Union Government is dilly-dallying over central assistance for flood relief to its own party government in Karnataka. Realising the pressing need for immediate funds, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, but to no avail.

Later in the day, Yediyurappa did something that seemed more promising in raising funds — appeal to cricket fans in Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the India-South Africa T20 match.

While the Government of Karnataka and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) came together to appeal for donations toward the Chief Minister’s natural calamity fund, Yediyurappa’s attempt to seek funds from citizens elicited a critical response from netizens.

On Sunday evening, before the much-anticipated match began, Yediyurappa, upon his return from New Delhi, arrived at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Flanked by Team India captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, representatives of KSCA, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana and Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, the CM appealed to cricket fans to contribute towards the cause of rebuilding Karnataka. The KSCA donated Rs 10 lakh towards the relief fund while PayTM chipped in with Rs 70 lakh.

While some appreciated the move as a novel way of reaching out to people, Yediyurappa and the BJP government in the state received brickbats for failing to convince the Centre to release funds instead making appeals to citizens.

Karnataka has estimated the total loss due to the floods which affected 22 districts at more than Rs 35,000 crore, but not a single instalment of aid has come from the Centre. This even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, personally reviewed the damage caused due to floods. A central damage assessment team had also visited the state to take stock of the situation. Karnataka, that initially pegged the damage at around Rs 38,000 crore, cut it down to around Rs 35,000 crore.