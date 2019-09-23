R&D centre to honour late former Karnataka BJP leader HN Ananth Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of late BJP leader Ananth Kumar’s 60th birth anniversary, the Ananth Kumar Foundation was inaugurated by BJP national working president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders, on Sunday.

Nadda said that Ananth Kumar’s contribution to the party will not be forgotten. “He was instrumental in bringing privatisation in the aviation sector and also brought down prices of essential medical items,” he said.

Saying that he has no words to describe Kumar’s support of his and the party’s growth in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa got emotional remembering his friend. “Kumar had played a pivotal role in shaping the BJP’s prospects in the state. Ananth Kumar’s role in helping me reach where I have in politics cannot be described in words,” the CM said.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, DV Sadananda Gowda, said that he has sent a proposal to establish a Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology research and development centre in Bengaluru, to be named after Kumar.