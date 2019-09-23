With bypoll weeks away, Karnataka rebel MLAs hope for SC relief 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court will hear the rebel MLAs’ plea against their disqualification on Monday. An early outcome of their petition will be crucial for them as they are eager to contest the bypolls to the 15 seats.

On Saturday, the Election Commission notified the date for the bypolls - October 21 - to 15 constituencies in the state. If the rebels do not get any relief within September 30, which is the last date for filing nominations, they will not be able to contest the bypolls.

Many of the rebels are now busy consulting legal experts hoping for some kind of relief on Monday.