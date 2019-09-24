Farm loan waiver scheme started by Cong-JDS to continue in Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA (KARNATAKA): Expressing dismay over Karnataka facing flood and drought, chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that he is faced with a difficult situation to deal with.

Addressing the media at Sirigere village, BSY said that the state has faced floods during all those times when he was the chief minister.

The government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for those who have lost their homes in the deluge and has released Rs 1 lakh for building the foundation, the chief minister said.

For those whose homes were partially damaged, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh has been announced and Rs 25000 has already been released as the first installment.

He also said that his government would continue farm loan wavier programme undertaken by the previous government.

Yediyurappa confidently said that the central government will release the financial aid needed by Karnataka to address the issues.