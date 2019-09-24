Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy blames Siddaramaiah for fall of Karnataka coalition government

Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah had exchanged barbs last month, holding each other responsible for the collapse of the coalition government.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah and JD S President HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | File/ EPS)

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A political slugfest has erupted between former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy with the two leaders blaming each other for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

The unease that existed between the former alliance partners ever since the fall of the government in July has now come out in the open with the announcement of bypolls for the 15 Assembly constituencies, in which both parties will go it alone.

"Kumaraswamy does not speak with sense. GT Devegowda who is JD(S) MLA and was minister in his cabinet has recently said that Kumaraswamy had asked him to get votes transferred to BJP candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagra (during Lok Sabha polls)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

"Now he (Kumaraswamy) is playing drama... because byelections have come he is into theatrics," he added.

The Congress leader was reacting to Kumaraswamy's comments blaming local Congress under Siddaramaiah's leadership for the defeat of his father  HD Deve Gowda in Tumakuru, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya and for the defeat of Congress' own candidate KH Muniyappa in Kolar.

Referring to a popular Kannada song in which a parrot nurtured by its owner goes on to betray and inflict pain on him, Siddaramaiah in a tweet chided Kumaraswamy and said,"...it is my mistake. Despite having four decades of political association and experience, we believed eagle as parrot and allied with it.Will it not inflict pain? What is bigger lesson than experience?"

Seeking to turn the tables, Kumaraswamy squarely blamed Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the government alleging that the CLP leader was unable to fathom the fact that the JD(S) leader had become the Chief Minister of the coalition government.

"I did not become Chief Minister because of Siddaramaiah, Congress high command took the decision. But Siddaramaiah could not tolerate their decision, or else this government would not have gone," Kumaraswamy said in Chennapatna.

"He had told his party MLAs that he will not allow the coalition government to continue even for a second after the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

He also hit back at Siddaramaiah for his tweet and said that the senior Congress leaders along with others had betrayed Deve Gowda who "nurtured them politically".

"What was the reason for the collapse of the government, don't I know what all happened.

I'm not a parrot nurtured by Siddaramaiah, people of Ramanagara have nurtured me, it is because of them I have grown in state politics," he said.

Last month JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah had exchanged barbs, holding each other responsible for the collapse of the coalition government.

Absence and resignation of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July, and helped BJP come to power.

After examining the petition moved by leadership of both parties, the then Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that byelections to constituencies represented by 15 out of 17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka bypolls Karnataka Congress Karnataka politics JD(S) Karnataka byelections
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp