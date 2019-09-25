Karnataka government cancels appointment of wildlife wardens

By Express News Service

BALLARI: After cancelling several infrastructure projects, the Karnataka government now has cancelled the appointment of wildlife wardens made by the previous HD Kumaraswamy government.

In an order issued by the Under Secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment, the department has said that the appointments of wildlife wardens made on July 18, 2019 and July 23, 2019 stands cancelled immediately. It could be recalled that the department had appointed 29 members as wildlife warden in the first list with another list prepared later on.

Sources said that the appointment have been cancelled as it came at a juncture when the Kumaraswamy government had lost its majority. “A new list will be announced soon,” said the sources and added that people with political connections are beelining for the post.