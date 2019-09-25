Home States Karnataka

Kodava Hockey Namme to make a comeback

The family that was in-charge of hosting the hockey fest in 2019 - Mukkatira family of Harihara, will host the fest in 2020 April-May. 

Published: 25th September 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

File photos of matches played in 2018

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: After a year’s break, the famed tournament Kodava Hockey Namme will be back to entertain the crowd and promote comradeship among hockey enthusiasts in Kodagu during April-May of 2020. Preparations for the fest is ongoing and the 2020 event promises to be in par with the previous years’ hockey fests.

Kodava Hockey Namme is being organised in the district since 22 years and the 2020 event will be its 23rd year of celebration. The hockey tournament played among Kodava families has gained international fame as the tournament has broken ‘Limca Book of Records’ and ‘Guinness World Record’ for highest number of team participation. 2018 Kulletira Cup Hockey saw participation from 333 Kodava families,” recalled Kayapanda Shashi Somaiah, a resident of Madikeri. 

The first of Kodava family hockey tournament was played in 1997 and was organised by Pandanda family. The game started off with international rules and standard and continues to provide a stage for youngsters and seniors alike.

While the 23rd year hockey namme was to be observed during April-May of 2019, it was skipped as hundreds of residents across Kodagu were affected by the natural disasters that hit the district on August 2018.  

The family that was in-charge of hosting the hockey fest in 2019 - Mukkatira family of Harihara, will host the fest in 2020 April-May. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodava Hockey Namme
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp