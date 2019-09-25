Kodava Hockey Namme to make a comeback

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: After a year’s break, the famed tournament Kodava Hockey Namme will be back to entertain the crowd and promote comradeship among hockey enthusiasts in Kodagu during April-May of 2020. Preparations for the fest is ongoing and the 2020 event promises to be in par with the previous years’ hockey fests.

Kodava Hockey Namme is being organised in the district since 22 years and the 2020 event will be its 23rd year of celebration. The hockey tournament played among Kodava families has gained international fame as the tournament has broken ‘Limca Book of Records’ and ‘Guinness World Record’ for highest number of team participation. 2018 Kulletira Cup Hockey saw participation from 333 Kodava families,” recalled Kayapanda Shashi Somaiah, a resident of Madikeri.

The first of Kodava family hockey tournament was played in 1997 and was organised by Pandanda family. The game started off with international rules and standard and continues to provide a stage for youngsters and seniors alike.

While the 23rd year hockey namme was to be observed during April-May of 2019, it was skipped as hundreds of residents across Kodagu were affected by the natural disasters that hit the district on August 2018.

The family that was in-charge of hosting the hockey fest in 2019 - Mukkatira family of Harihara, will host the fest in 2020 April-May.