Trains to be cancelled due to track work

The Bengaluru Railway Division installed an escalator for Platforms 2 and 3 at Yesvantpur Railway Station recently.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The following trains will be cancelled on different days from September 25 to October 1 due to work being undertaken (interlocking work) for commissioning of double lines between Kalluru-Garladinne in Gooty-Dharmavaram section of Guntakal division. In addition, 16 trains will be diverted.  

  • Bengaluru Cantonment - Vijayawada Passenger (Train No. 56503) commencing from Bengaluru Cant from September 25 to 30. 
  • Vijayawada - Bengaluru Cant Passenger (Train No. 56504) starting from Vijayawada from September 25 to 29. 
  • Yesvantpur - Bidar Express  (Train No. 16571) commencing from Yesvantpur on September 26 and 29 will be cancelled.
  • Bidar - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16572) commencing from Bidar on Sept 25 and Sept 27. 
  • Mysuru - Bagalkot Basava Express (Train no. 17307) commencing from Mysuru on September 27, 28 and 29. 
  • Bagalkot - Mysuru Basava Express (Train No. 17308) commencing from Bagalkot on September 28, 29 and 30. 
  • Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Express (Train No. 16569) commencing from Yesvantpur on September 25 and 27. 
  • Kacheguda - Yesvantpur Express (Train no. 16570) commencing from Kacheguda from September 26 and 28. 

Four escalators now at Yesvantpur station
The Bengaluru Railway Division installed an escalator for Platforms 2 and 3 at Yesvantpur Railway Station recently. The team was led by Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer K Puja and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Administration) Kalyani Sethuraman. This is the third all-night the team has pulled in one week. 

Puja said, “We had to go ahead as planned as permission to block both the line and power had been taken already.” With this, Yesvantpur station has four escalators.

