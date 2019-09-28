Home States Karnataka

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of DK Shivakumar on Sept 30

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who is also hearing former Union Minister P Chidambaram's bail petition in the INX Media case, will hear Shivakumar's plea.

Published: 28th September 2019

Congress leader DK Shivakumar.(Photo| Arun Kumar/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has decided to hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader from Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on September 30, who is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, a Congress heavyweight, on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking bail in the money laundering case.

The petition had been moved by the legal team of Advocate Mayank Jain. On Wednesday, his bail plea was dismissed by the trial court in the same case.

The trial court, while rejecting the regular bail plea of Shivakumar, had observed that the accused is not entitled to bail at this stage of the investigation.

The court further observed that the investigation is at an initial stage and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), during arguments, had shown some documents and list of 317 alleged bank accounts of the accused.

Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, while dismissing the bail plea, also observed that the investigation agency must get a free and fair chance to reach a logical conclusion.

The trial court had also directed the Tihar Jail authorities to take care of all his medical issues and that he may be taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital or AIIMS, if needed. His judicial custody ends on October 1. 

