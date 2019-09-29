Old TET question papers found in Devanagere, probe on

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Bundles of old Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) question papers that were reportedly stolen from the DDPI’s office godown were found in a house at KTJ Nagar here on Friday. The papers were of the TET held in the district on May 26.

DDPI CR Parameswarappa told TNSE that the department, in general, distributes two sets of question papers whenever the TET is held. The first set is distributed to candidates at the exam hall. The second set is distributed in case of faults in the first set or if there is a paper leak.

“We conducted the TET successfully with the first set of papers. There were 200 bundles of the second set kept in our godown. Miscreants stole eight bundles to sell them at a scrap shop. We have lodged a police complaint,” he said.

SP Hanumantharayappa said that the papers had to be discarded after the TET but they were not. “We are investigating,” he said.