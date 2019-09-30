Home States Karnataka

Night traffic ban: Karnataka rejects Rahul Gandhi's tip

Rejecting the suggestion, Karnataka Forest Minister C C Patil said the night traffic ban has been imposed to protect wildlife.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP Government in Karnataka has turned down senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion to look into the issue of lifting the night traffic ban on the national highway passing through Bandipur National Park in the state.

Expressing his support to the indefinite hunger strike by youths in Wayanad in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked the state and Central Governments to safeguard the interests of local communities that are demanding a review of the night traffic ban.

“I stand in solidarity with the youth on an indefinite hunger strike since September 25th protesting against the daily 9-hour traffic ban on NH-766 that has caused immense hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka,” Rahul tweeted.

“I urge the Central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities while upholding our collective responsibility to protect our environment,” he added.

Rejecting the suggestion, Karnataka Forest Minister C C Patil said the night traffic ban has been imposed to protect wildlife. “Rahul Gandhi was the president of a national party and he should not talk like he is only the MP of Wayanad. He must look at the issue holistically,” Patil said.

He also questioned why such a proposal was not considered when the Congress party ruled the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his Lok Sabha election campaign in Wayanad too had evoked strong response from wildlife experts in Karnataka.

They had stated that the Congress leader was ill-informed about the issue which is before courts. During the campaign, the Congress leader had stated that problems pertaining to night traffic ban will be looked into. 

