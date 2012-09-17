The proposed Knowledge City Project at Manjeri will get a helping hand from the United Kingdom.

A group of British investors expressed their willingness to invest in the project at the recently-concluded Emerging Kerala Investors’ Meet. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 395 crore.

The investors from the UK will visit the proposed site for the Knowledge City soon. The project includes Medical Education Hub, International School and Start-up Park in the model of Infopark, Kochi.

“A group of delegates at the British High Commission, who are from the Trade and Investment Department of the UK Government held discussions with us and they have offered around 175 crore of investment in the project,” Shihab Mecheri, Director of the Eranad Knowledge City said. “There is also a proposal from the Canadian Government for student’s exchange programme, higher studies and placement services,” he said.

“A Food Technology Institute was also proposed at the Knowledge City by a representative of the Canadian Government, Johan Olin, during the Emerging Kerala Meet,” he said.

They will submit a revised detailed project report to the UK investors, and after studying it they will visit the project site.

The students at the Knowledge City will get the opportunity to complete six months-long internship in the UK according to the tie up between the institute and the universities in the UK.

There are also plan to sanction Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status for the Knowledge City.

They have held a discussion with Industries Minister P K Kunhalikkutty regarding the matter.

Officials of Kinfra will visit the project site in the first week of October as part of the procedures to apply for SEZ status.

The promoter of the project, Al-Hind Educational and Charitable Trust, Manjeri, which is now running Al-Ameen Engineering College, Shornur, and Malabar Dental College, Edappal, is planning to set up an engineering college at the Knowledge City by next year.

Schools, colleges, executive educational centres, post graduate institutes, vocational institutes and edutainment park, township, villas and apartments, spiritual centres, guest house, mini market and party area, club house, centres for multiple leisure activities are planning to set up in the Knowledge City.