Death be not proud, Kumari lives on

A family which lost a dear one to brain death, has set an example for all, by bravely putting aside its grief and coming forward to give the gift of life to six others through organ donation.

The event also saw, two hospitals in the city joining hands for multi-organ retrieval and transplantation.

Kumari Jose, 59, of Parambayam near here, was admitted to Amritha Hospital on Tuesday after she became unconscious all of a sudden.

Doctors told her husband Jose that she had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage and the damage was irreversible.

Jose then got to know of his wife’s wish to donate her organs to the needy. He reached at a consensus with the rest of the family on it.

And after a long consultation with doctors, Kumari’s last wish was fulfilled. Her heart was transplanted to Shinto Kuriakose, son of Kuriakose, a native of Mulanthuruthy.

Kumari’s organs including the heart, eyes, liver and kidneys were removed through a surgery that started on Thursday night and lasted till Friday morning.

“We decided to donate amma’s organs so that somebody else’s life could be saved,” says Pavin, her son. Pavin is an active member in Y’s Men’s Club, promoting organ donation.

Her eyes and kidneys were donated to four patients. Her liver was given to a patient suffering end-stage liver failure.

A team led by Dr. Jose Chacko Periyappuram, who was credited with the first heart transplantation, undertook the retrieval process at Amritha hospital. The surgery which began at 9.30 pm Thursday was completed at 1.30 am.

Soon after, the doctors were immersed in the transplantation process at the Lissie hospital. The surgery concluded at 7.30 am. The team under Dr Jose Chacko comprising Dr. Roni Mathew, Head of Cardiology department, Dr. Jacob Abraham, HOD, Cardiac Anesthesia, Dr Jacob Abraham, Dr. Jeevesh J Thomas provided support.

Though it was conducted successfully, Dr. Jose said that the recovery would be slow as Shinto is critically ill. “He will be under observation for two to three days,” he said. Dr. Jose Chacko said that the transplantation would not have been possible without the timely intervention of the Chief Minister Oomman Chandy who was ready to go out of the way, considering the emergency nature of the situation. “We got confirmation from the CM over phone asking us to go ahead with the transplantation. Besides, we got a pilot escort from the Police department,” he said.

The KNOS (Kerala Network Organ Sharing), also helped us immensely, he said. Dr Bhaskar ranganathan, Job Wilson, Dr. Grace Maria George, Dr. Jobi Thomas, Dr. Jacob Joseph, Dr. Jabir Abdullakutty were part of the medical team.

“My wife is gone, but life goes on,” says Jose, who runs a timber store at Athani. Kumari’s mortal remains were buried at the cemetery of the St Dominic’s Church at Aluva at 3.30 pm on Friday