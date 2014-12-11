THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accepting that there are “little issues between the government and PCC’’ in the state, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi told an extended KPCC executive meet held here on Wednesday that the issues “will be resolved soon.’’ Calling upon party workers and the leadership to score high in the nearing panchayat elections and succeeding Assembly polls in the state, he said that he had gauged a sense of confidence among Congressmen.

“But we must not lose sight of the fact that we’ve to work hard and unitedly,’’ he reminded. He said that the CPM is in trouble and it is unlikely that they can bring themselves together to fight the electoral battle. ‘’Though there are issues of groups in the party, focus should be on ways to attract the youth, women and disenfranchised sections of the society,’’ he said.

Turning to the national political scenario, Rahul said BJP is actually of no consequence. ‘’Nothing like this has ever happened in BJP. Only one person is important - Narendra Modi. The government is not a BJP Government but only a Modi Government,’’ he said. ‘’None dares to speak against Modi. The Cabinet meet itself is being held in such a fashion that all are made to face Modi, unlike with past governments when all are seated on either sides. Many BJP MP’s tell us in private that there is no democracy in the party now,’’ Rahul said.

Citing an interview given by union minister Arun Jaitley in London, Rahul said that the BJP will make use of anything, including inciting communal passions, to capture power through elections.

“They don’t care for people fighting with each other, bloodshed or even if the entire country is set afire,’’ he blamed. “The Modi Government is just an instrument for 3-4 corporates and policies are designed for them in mind, who are very keen that the common masses in the country shall not be empowered. Devolution of powers to empower people undertaken in many ways like MNREGS, RTI Act, Food Security Act and Land Acquisition Act are being weakened,’’ he charged.

“People will start asking hard questions at the Modi Government soon,’’ he asserted. Rahul said that the state unit of the party should merge with the people. ‘’The Kerala unit is capable of it. The road laid in Kerala is the way for Congress to come back to power in India,’’ he declared. Mukul Wasnik, AICC general secretary in charge of the state, also patted the state unit as the best in the country. In his presidential address, V M Sudheeran admitted that there are differences of opinion between the party and the Government but it will not affect his relationship with the leaders. Sudheeran also issued a stern warning against fomenting rabid groupism in the party.

“ Group extremism is not good. It will lead us to a situation as in the CPM in the state. There is no relevance for it now,’’ he said.

He banked on his stand on the liquor policy also and said that the response he had got from people for it in the course of Janapaksha Yatra was tremendously favourable.“Rubber growers are facing a big crisis and the state’s economy itself is in peril. The AICC should intervene,’’ he appealed to Rahul. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala sought Rahul’s attention on the need to attract a new class in the society, comprising NRIs. ‘’Fortunately, CPM cannot address such issues as it is failing day by day and losing ground,’’ he said. He also predicted that the BJP would experiment its communal agenda in the state also, by dividing people.

CWC member A K Antony reminded that times have changed and political work should also keep pace with it. “The social issues highlighted in the Janapaksha Yatra is the first chapter towards this end,’’ he said. ‘’Kerala should contribute its might to bring back Congress to its old days,’’ he added. Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the Janapaksha Yatra would cater to the strengthening of the Congress. The meet was told that an amount of Rs 15.9 cr was collected through the Janapaksha Yatra. Out of it, the KPCC’s share is Rs 10.6 crore. A cheque of Rs one crore was gifted to the AICC coffers also.