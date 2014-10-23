THRISSUR : In a gruesome incident, a 42-year-old man, his ladylove and her minor son, have reportedly murdered a 14-year-old girl, who happened to be the daughter of the man, drawing inspiration from the Malayalam film ‘Drishyam’, which revolved around a family and its attempt to cover up a murder.According to Irinjalakuda DySP, the man, his ladylove and her son killed the man’s daughter a couple of months ago as she had objected to his attempt to marry his ladylove. They had killed the girl, who was a ninth standard student, in August in Kozhikode and abandoned the body on the railway track, the police said.

The trio, according to the police, had started preparations at least six months ago. As part of this, the first accused Benny of Porthisherry, Irinjalakuda, shifted his residence to his paramour’s house in Malappuram in March and stayed with his daughter Femi and the son.

In August, Benny and his paramour Binitha, 38, and her 16-year-old son, fed the girl with sleeping pills, lacing them with soft drinks. When the girl became unconscious, the man strangled her to death in a lonely place near Vellayil railway station. Binitha and her son held the legs and hands for him.Later, they took the body to a nearby railway track and left there for one of the trains to run over it and mutilate into pieces.

To cover up the murder and to avoid identification, the trio had already shaved the girl’s head to. However, it was when the trio had been leading a normal life at Thiroor after the killing, the estranged wife of Benny felt that her daughter was missing and filed a complaint with Irinjalakuda police.