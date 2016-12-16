KOCHI: In a tragic incident, four people including three students of St Stephen's College of Delhi drowned in the Periyar river at Paniyeli Poru near Perumbavoor here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Anubhav Chandra, 20, a native of Bihar, Aditya Patel, 20, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Kennet Jose, 20, from Wayanad, and Aaliyattukudi Benny, 45, a resort owner at Perumbavoor.

Anubhav, Aditya and Kennet are students of St Stephen's College, New Delhi. They were part of a 13-member group travelling in Kerala.

Police said the accident occurred when Anubhav and Adiya were caught in a whirlpool and Kennet and Benny tried to save them. All four drowned and their four bodies were recovered by police and fire service personnel from Thirumalakadavil. The bodies have been shifted to a morgue at the taluk hospital, Perumbavoor.