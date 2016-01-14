THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after ‘Express’ brought out the plight of Keralites trapped in Indonesia after being cheated by agents, the Kerala Samajam in Indonesia will send back three Keralites stranded in Jakarta, on Thursday. The Kerala Chief Minister’s Office has pressed into action and is all set to send a communication to the Office of the Union External Affairs Minister, seeking urgent intervention to bring back those trapped in different parts of Indonesia. The trio - Santhosh K N, Jose Thomas and Nisanth Mavila - will take the Air Asia flight from Jakarta and arrive in Nedumbassery Airport via Kuala Lumpur. “We have taken flight tickets and paid overstay penalty through contribution from members for three persons trapped here. One person will stay back as his passport is with the agents,” said Pramodh Ellath, general secretary, Kerala Samajam, Indonesia. The Samajam has sent the details of the Keralites trapped in Indonesia to the government seeking support.

‘Express’ reported on Wednesday on the plight of around 50 Indians, including 40 Keralites, trapped in Indonesia after being duped by agents back home by collecting money from them in the name of job offers in Canada and South Korea. Many of the stranded are living in hiding as they have exceeded the legally permissible duration of 30 days. Officials with the CM’s Office said they have been collecting details of the stranded Keralites. A communication will be sent to the office of the External Affairs Minister seeking urgent intervention. The CM’s office assured that all aid would be extended in association with the Kerala Samajam to bring back Malayalis.