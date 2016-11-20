KOZHIKODE: Children sent to juvenile shelter homes, which are meant to protect and rehabilitate them, end up in prisons, due to lack of after care on the part of the authorities.

A recent survey conducted by the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), reveals shocking facts regarding the lives of children sent to the government-run juvenile shelter homes in the state. The survey found that a majority of children, who were sent to juvenile homes, were later drawn into crimes and ended up in prisons.

The survey studied the lives of 407 ex-inmates of juvenile homes in Kozhikode, Thalassery, Thrissur and Thiruvanathapuram. According to the survey report, submitted to the state Social Justice Department recently, a majority of the inmates were drawn into crimes and landed in prisons for involvement in offences like affray, theft, attempt to murder. One among them died in a gang war!. The data showed that 84 per cent of ex-inmates of juvenile shelter homes were involved in criminal cases and are in conflict with law.

Failure of after care

The report also brought out the failure authorities to rehabilitate the juveniles and provide care to them. “Though the Juvenile Justice Act has made after care of inmates mandatory, almost all child care institutions have failed to comply with the rule”, said HRLN director Sandhya Rajan. The study reveals that around 60-90 per cent of the juveniles were totally denied an opportunity to reform themselves, while 61 per cent of them were not provided counselling, formal education and recreation facilities.

According to the study, as many as 37.5 per cent of ex-inmates were subjected to sexual assault and exploitation during their stay in juvenile homes. There were instances where the caretakers themselves turned tormentors which proved extremely traumatic for both the victim and other inates as they felt extremely vulnerable are helpless. The survey found that the tendency to escape from the shelter homes is high among inmates with 24.5 per cent of ex-inmates trying to escape due to physical abuse and torture.

No rehabilitation after release

Among the ex-inmates of juvenile homes, who were surveyed, around 32 per cent landed in trouble after release as they faced social discrimination and financial problems. The study pointed out often inmates of child care homes are labeled as criminals denying them the right to life with dignity.

As many as 82.6 pc of inmates, were denied sponsorship or further aids. According to survey, 20 pc of the ex-inmates faced negative response from their family members.

HRLN director Sandhya Rajan said the government has failed to ensure proper rehabilitation of juveniles after their release. “Though rehabilitation and protection are mandatory, almost all children homes are lackadaisical in their approach towards them. Many juvenile homes don’t possess proper address or family details of its ex-inmates. Though addresses were collected, as many as 125 addresses were found to be fake. The striking feature of the survey was that there was a closed network among the ex-immates”, said Sandya. Reacting on the findings of the survey, Social Justice Department director T V Anupama said that she was yet to see the report. However, she assured to take the report seriously and to initiate steps to address the problem.