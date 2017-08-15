Ragging: weapons recovered from NSS college, palappuram

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Weapons were recovered from the bags of a few students of NSS College, Palappuram, in a police search conducted following complaints of ragging lodged by two first-year degree students of the college. The students, Vishnu and Prasad, were hospitalised after suffering injuries in a group clash on the college campus earlier on the day. They alleged a few senior students first tried ragging them and then beat them up when they resisted. They named a few senior students involved in ragging .