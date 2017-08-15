Ragging: weapons recovered from NSS college, palappuram
Weapons were recovered from the bags of a few students of NSS College, Palappuram, in a police search conducted following complaints of ragging lodged by two first-year degree students of the college.
Published: 15th August 2017 01:52 AM | Last Updated: 15th August 2017 09:11 AM | A+A A-
PALAKKAD: Weapons were recovered from the bags of a few students of NSS College, Palappuram, in a police search conducted following complaints of ragging lodged by two first-year degree students of the college. The students, Vishnu and Prasad, were hospitalised after suffering injuries in a group clash on the college campus earlier on the day. They alleged a few senior students first tried ragging them and then beat them up when they resisted. They named a few senior students involved in ragging .