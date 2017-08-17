Home States Kerala

Interpol issues red corner notice against Kerala man for Islamic State links

The Interpol has issued red corner notice against a Thiruvananthapuram native following a request by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the probe into the IS module in Kerala.

Published: 17th August 2017 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2017 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

During the investigation, the NIA had also found the IS module was planning to launch attacks against some Islamic sects in the state.Following the request, the Interpol has issued red corner notice against Sidhik Hul Aslam alias Abusireen, a native of Kanyakulangara Vembayam, Thiruvananthapuram. 
He is suspected to be staying in Saudi Arabia. The NIA had earlier issued a lookout notice against him based on the non-bailable arrest warrant obtained from the NIA Court in Kochi.

“He had left for Saudi Arabia two years ago. He was a member of the IS Kerala module, which conspired to carry out terror activities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He had come to Kerala and met some of the members of the IS module,” an NIA officer said.The NIA had found, prior to the IS meeting at Kanakamala, another round of talks was conducted and it was attended by the other members of the module - Ramshad, Swalih Mohammed, Mujeeb Rahman and Rahid Ali. Similarly, the group had been operating an online blog for propagating pro-IS ideology. However, it was later blocked by the service provider. 

“For furthering the IS activities, Manseed Mehmood - the first accused in the case - arranged a conspiracy meeting at Kanakamala in Kannur on October 2, 2016, where he invited other members through Swalih. 
“They had also planned to impart physical training to group members. During the meet, Manseed delivered a speech for motivating other members to wage war against the Government of India,” stated the supplementary charge sheet filed by NIA.

Apart from attacking the Jews visiting Vattakanal and prominent leaders in Kerala, the group conspired to attack members of Ahmediya sect and Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala.

“The group believed the Muslim sects not following IS ideology were equal to non-believers. The accused persons attempted to collect poison, bombs, arms, and ammunitions,” the officer said.

