Relatives are accused in 26 per cent POCSO cases: Kerala Child Rights Commission

At least 26 per cent of the people registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Kerala were parents or close relatives of the victim.

Published: 19th August 2017 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2017 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

In 2016, more than 4000 POCSO cases were pending in various courts in the state. Only 14.5 percent cases were deposed, with the conviction rate as low as 11.5 per cent.

Sobha Koshy revealed that 26 per cent of POCSO cases in the state were committed by close relatives of the victims.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At least 26 per cent of the people registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kerala were parents or close relatives of the victim, revealed Sobha Koshy, chairperson Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Speaking at a seminar on POCSO Act organised by RTI Federation in Kochi on Saturday, Koshy said, in, 2122 POCSO cases were registered by the police in the Kerala. As many as 1096 cases were registered by Child Welfare Committees (CWC). Of this in 26 per cent of cases, the accused were either the parents, grandfather, brother, uncles or close relatives of the victims. In 64 per cent of the cases, accused were persons familiar to the victim, she said.

Koshy, said, "This indicates that children are not safe inside their houses. A majority of the cases are reported in families with financial and social challenges. But it does mean that sexual offences were not taking place in families with financial and social stability. The reporting of such offence is less in financially sound families."

Low Conviction rate
In 2016, more than 4000 POCSO cases were pending in various courts in the state. Only 14.5 percent cases were deposed, with the conviction rate as low as 11.5 per cent. "The implementation of POCSO is not an easy effort. It is a joint effort of various agencies including CWC, police, teachers, parents and the child rights commission," she said. According to her, one of the major concerns was that several POCSO cases were being settled within the family and the accused persons were going scot free.

Misuse of the Act.
Sobha Koshy said that POCSO cases were often misused. "People are using POCSO as a tool in settling scores in family disputes, divorces issues and rivalry among the teachers. Supreme Court recently came down against the act to prevent domestic violence following its misuse. POCSO should not meet such a fate. It ensures the safety of our children," she said.

