No change in decision to resign Rajya Sabha seat: Kerala JD(U) President MP Veerendra Kumar

JD(U) President M P Veerendra Kumar today said that he would submit his resignation letter within three days.

Published: 13th December 2017 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2017 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

M P Veerendra Kumar.

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Kerala JD(U) President M P Veerendra Kumar today said there was no change in his decision to resign his Rajya Sabha seat and that he would submit his resignation letter within three days.

"The future course of action will be decided after consulting Sharad Yadav. I have not yet decided to join some other party or form a new one," he told reporters after a JD(U) leaders party meeting here.

Veerendra Kumar, the chairman and managing director of the Malayalam daily newspaper Mathrubhumi, is also a director in PTI. I Kumar had announced his decision to quit the RS seat last month as he did not want to be a part of JD(U) of Nitish Kumar, which joined BJP led NDA.

He said he would resign even he is removed from the party by Nitish Kumar. "I do not want any concession from Nitish Kumar," he said.

Sharad Yadav was recently disqualified as a Rajya Sabha member after Upper House chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu agreed to his party's plea that he had "voluntarily given up" his membership by joining a rally of opposition parties in Patna in August.

Yadav had joined hands with the opposition after Janata Dal(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year.

Yesterday, he moved Delhi High Court seeking immediate setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

Veerendra Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2016.

JD(U) is presently a partner in the opposition Congress led UDF in Kerala.

Kumar joined the UDF fold after snapping ties with the CPI(M) led LDF over differences on Kozhikode Lok saba seat with CPI-M in 2009.

