THRISSUR: The police have submitted chargesheet against Nehru College chairman P Krishnadas and six others in the case related to alleged physical torture of a student Shaheer Shoukathali of Nehru Engineering College, Pambadi.

The chargesheet was submitted in the Wadakkancherry First Class Judicial Magistrate Court. The college PRO Sanjith Viswanathan has been named the second accused in the chargesheet. College legal advisor Sujithra, Valsala Kumar, Sreenivasan, Sukumaran and Govindankutty are the other accused in the case. It was alleged that Shaheer was tortured in the torture room of the college for complaining against the financial irregularities in the college.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that the Jishnu Pranoy case will be probed by the CBI. The accused P Krishnadas and six others are out on bail in the case. Jishnu Pranoy, a student of Nehru Engineering College, Pambadi, was found dead in the college on January 6.