PUTHUVYPE: Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to stop the proposed IOC plant’s construction activities at Puthuvype, the People’s Action Council, spearheading the campaign against the LPG plant, has decided to disrupt its construction work. The action council’s protest in front of the IOC plant site had completed 310 days on Friday.

K S Murali, secretary of the People’s Action Council, said the NGT verdict will not affect the protests. “In fact, the protesters were also expecting a verdict against the public interest at Puthuvype. The authorities and business persons have vested interests in establishing the IOC plant here. We were not expecting a favourable verdict from the NGT. Once we receive the copy of the NGT order, we will decide whether to approach the Supreme Court,” he said.

He said even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is against the Puthuvype residents. “We expected the state government and Chief Minister to support our cause. But, we believe neither the state government nor the Chief Minister is concerned about our issues,” Murali said.

Nod for IOC plant: Protest planned

Subeena Pererra, who is leading the women protestors, said whatever be the court order, the people in Puthuvype will continue with their protest even if it imperils their lives. “This protest is for posterity’s sake. Even if the courts and government support the IOC plant, the people of Puthuvype will not allow the IOC plant’s construction,” she said.

C N Rajendrakumar, deputy general manager, (LPG) IOCL, said the NGT verdict will help open the eyes of the public who believed the IOC plant is being built in violation of existing norms. “The people have been claiming the plant is being constructed after neglecting the safety of the public and violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. Now with the NGT verdict, the truth has prevailed. We have not violated any norms and construction is being carried out after taking all safety measures,” he said.

Rajendrakumar said it was only a handful of people who are opposing the LPG plant. As for resuming the construction work, he said it will depend on the state government’s response.The action council members also took out a protest march in front of the IOC plant late on Friday evening.