IDUKKI: The state government’s plan to incorporate Kottakamboor and Vattavada villages in the proposed Neelakurinji Sanctuary has irked the High Range Samrakshana Samithy (HRSS), which termed it an anti-farmer move.

“When the proposed Neelakurinji Sanctuary becomes a reality, it will affect the settlers of Anchunad village,” said HRSS general convener Fr Sebastian Kochupurakal.“Neelakurinji, which blooms once in 12 years, is found largely in Eravikulam National Park and adjacent areas, where the flower is protected by the government. But the flower is rarely found in Kottakamboor and Vattavada.”“It seems the government has some hidden agenda, because there is no need for such a sanctuary in Kottakamboor and Vattavada.

“The proposed Kurinjimala sanctuary is surrounded by the Anamudi National Park in the north-west, Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary in the north, the Kodaikkanal Wildlife Sanctuary in the east, Anamala Tiger Reserve in the north-east and Pampadum Shola National Park in the south boundaries. The coming of the sanctuary will affect the continuity of these forest areas, besides affecting the life of settlers in future,” he added.