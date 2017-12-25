THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team probing the sexual harassment case against Kovalam MLA M Vincent has filed chargesheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Neyyattinkara. The charge sheet was filed on Thursday by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar who led the probe.

The prosecution is leaving no stone unturned as the police strongly said in the chargesheet charges against the legislator were proved, including raping and stalking a 51-year-old woman, at Balaramapuram.

The police said there are three major charges of rape, threatening over phone and abetment of suicide against Vincent which is included in the charge sheet.

According to Harikumar, the charges against the MLA had been proven based on nine “secret depositions” (Section 164) against him.“All the charges against him have been proven. As far as the rape charge is concerned, he had raped ‘two times’, once at the victim’s residence and other at the victim’s shop near her residence. It is also proven MLA had threatened her over the phone many times to withdraw the police complaint. He is also charged with abetment of suicide, even though the victim had a narrow escape in hospital after attempting suicide,” Harikumar told ‘Express’.

The magistrate court has summoned the MLA on January 15. The court will hand over the files pertaining to the case to district sessions court for trial proceedings.The young MLA from Congress is accused of sexually harassing a housewife, his neighbour at RC street at Balaramapuram. The police had arrested him in July after finding scientific evidence against him. However, he was released on bail later after serving judicial custody period at Neyyattinkara sub-jail.

A case was registered against him following the statements of the woman who is under treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara.Initially, the police had registered a case against the MLA for abetment of suicide after the victim attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills.

But after the victim revealed Vincent had made sexual advances on her, the police slapped charges against him under Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 354(d) (punishment for stalking).