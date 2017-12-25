SABARIMALA: Unprecedented rush of pilgrims was witnessed since Saturday evening for the darsan of Lord Ayyappa here.The rush made things difficult for the police personnel who faced an uphill task of managing jam-packed queue of pilgrims.

The queue extended up to Sabaripeedom, the halfway mark of the five-km trekking path, forcing pilgrims from various states to wait for darsan for eight to 10 hours.Sopanam, Fly-Over, Holy Steps, Lower Thorumuttam, North Nada, Malikapuram, Valiyanadapandal and the queue path between Saramkuthi-Marakottam were flooded with pilgrims since Saturday night.

The police personnel were forced to block pilgrims at various points in Pampa, including Triveni bridge, Pampa overbridge, Nadapandal, and Anjenya Auditorium, due to overcrowding at Sannidhanam.