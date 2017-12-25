SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar has said nearly 60 lakh pilgrims offered worship at Lord Ayyappa temple here till Saturday as per reliable estimates.The total revenue of the temple during the period ending December 23 of the ongoing pilgrimage season stood at `159 crore against `141.18 crore during the corresponding period in the last season, Padmakumar told reporters on Sunday.

The total revenue showed an increase of 20 per cent over the same period in the previous season, he said.

Padmakumar also attacked former TDB officers saying vested interests among Devaswom employees with the former officers’ alleged support were conspiring to find fault with the new TDB.He warned the divisive forces working with former TDB officers, of dire consequences if they continued to work against the smooth functioning of TDB and the institutions under it.

“TDB will soon order a Vigilance probe into the activities of its employees who stood against the interests of TDB authorities and institutions under it,” Padmakumar said.“A section of employees with political interests is unleashing malicious campaign against TDB member K Raghavan,” he said.

Padmakumar said the practice of TDB employees to work on deputation duty at TDB headquarters should be stopped and they should go back to their establishments of origin without delay.He also warned of stern action against employees who fail to comply with the directives immediately.

Padmakumar also cautioned against the present practice of working only in revenue-attractive devaswoms like Sabarimala, Chettikulangara, Malayalappuzha and Aranmula, saying devaswom employees should be ready to work in any establishment of TDB across the state.