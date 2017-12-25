THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president M M Hassan ought to clarify whether the ISRO spy case had been fabricated merely to unseat the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.

If Hassan is not prepared to do this, then he should be questioned by the police, Rajasekharan said in a facebook post. It is to be understood from Hassan’s words the chief aim of Congress leaders is to ensure seats for themselves by betraying the country. The lives of several innocent scientists and other prominent personalities were shattered by their shallow mentality, he said.

According to Kummanam, Hassan’s statement should be seen as a major disclosure about an incident which had compromised the country’s security. A ‘comprehensive and scientific’ reinvestigation into the ISRO espionage case alone can explain the mystery still shrouding the case and the Central agencies should be asked to reopen the case, he said.

“Hassan’s disclosure the factional tussle in the Congress state unit led to Karunakaran’s ouster is quite serious. It cannot be viewed merely as the outcome of groupism in the party. His words prove the Congress leaders will go to any extent to grab power,’’ he said. “Whether A K Antony replaced Karunakaran or the power shifts from the ‘I’ group to the ‘A’ group are not issues which affect the society in general. But Congress leaders have the responsibility to explain why they went to the extent of tarnishing the image of an agency(ISRO) which is the pride of the nation,” he said.