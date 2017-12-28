THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Health Minister K K Shylaja in the midst of a controversy for allegedly claiming reimbursement on a fake medical bill, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has demanded the Minister’s resignation. Earlier in the day, BJP general secretary K Surendran came out with documents to show Shylaja had claimed the medical bill on fake documents, wrongly claiming her husband - a retired government servant - as her dependent.

In a statement issued here, Kummanam accused the Minister of violating the oath of office and committing a crime by claiming reimbursement on a fake treatment bill. The Minister had allegedly claimed reimbursement by producing fake medical bills in the name of her husband and mother, he said.

Kummanam pointed out Shyalaja’s husband K Bhaskaran is a retired government servant and former chairman of the Mattannoor Municipality. But the Minister has wrongly termed him her dependent in the medical bill to embezzle the amount from the state exchequer. The Minister had signed a fake document and has no right to continue in power, he said.

The BJP leader further pointed out producing a food bill along with the medical bill for reimbursement was also illegal. Moreover, the amount claimed is for treatment at a private hospital. The Minister has taken the government for a ride, Kummanam alleged.

“If K K Shylaja has any respect for public life she should resign on her own. If not, the Chief Minister should sack her from the Cabinet,” he said.

It is a shame the Health Minister who has been taking pride in the high standards of the public health system in the state has opted for treatment from a private hospital. Shyalaja represents the Communists whose words and deeds do not match,” Kummanam said.

He also pointed out the High Court had earlier termed the Minister as a pawn in the hands of the capitalists. She had already attracted criticism for inducting one of her relatives in the Child Rights Commission. With the latest incident, she has proved herself to be unworthy to continue in power, Kummanam said.