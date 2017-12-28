THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mild tremor was experienced in various parts of Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts on Wednesday night.

The tremor measured 2.2 on the Richter Scale and lasted for three seconds, at Kulathupuzha, Konni, Thiruvalla, Aryankavu, Thenmala, Kottarakara and Kollam. The tiles of the roofs of some houses fell down in the tremor. No other major damage was reported.

In Kollam, the tremor was reported in Urukkunu, Anapetta Kongal, Achankovil, Aryankavu, Thenmala, Punalur, Edamon and adjoining areas.

People who live near the forest areas in the eastern part of the district said they heard loud noises from inside the forest. The Revenue Department authorities said they were monitoring the situation.