THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of efforts to galvanise the party machinery from the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the BJP will launch a door-to-door campaign from January 1 to 8. An action plan has been formulated to get in touch with every household across the state.

Members of the panchayat committee who are in charge of each booth will lead the campaign. A complete database of people to be contacted and those to be engaged in the campaign are ready. Pamphlets too, have been prepared.

“The campaign will be systematic as the party takes the mass contact programme as a serious affair ahead of the elections,” said state BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. “2018 is a crucial year for the party and strengthening the party machinery is important.” He said party activists will sensitise the people about the Central government’s programmes.

There has been a proposal to bifurcate the district committees where urbanisation has taken place and where city corporations exist. In such districts, besides the city committee, there is a proposal for setting up rural district committees. Kummanam said the bifurcation proposal in certain constituencies is in lieu of the increase in population.