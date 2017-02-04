Kerala sports council president T P Dasan first accused in sports lottery case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) has named Sports Council president T P Dasan as the first accused in a case relating to the allegations of corruption in the conduct of sports lottery.

The FIR submitted before the Vigilance Court here also named Sports Council former secretary Teggi as the second accused.

The Vigilance in its preliminary inquiry has found that no documents or records are maintained though crores of rupees have been transacted in the name of sports lottery. It said the money collected through sports lottery, has not been utilised for the development of sports.

The Vigilance initiated a probe into the sports lottery scheme based on a complaint by former Council President Anju Bobby George and others.