Home States Kerala

Kerala sports council president T P Dasan first accused in sports lottery case

The Vigilance in its preliminary inquiry has found that no documents or records are maintained though crores of rupees have been transacted in the name of sports lottery.

Published: 04th February 2017 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2017 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) has named Sports Council president T P Dasan as the first accused in a case relating to the allegations of corruption in the conduct of sports lottery.

The FIR submitted before the Vigilance Court here also named Sports Council former secretary Teggi as the second accused.   

The Vigilance in its preliminary inquiry has found that no documents or records are maintained though crores of rupees have been transacted in the name of sports lottery. It said the money collected through sports lottery, has not been utilised for the development of sports.

The Vigilance initiated a probe into the sports lottery scheme based on a complaint by former Council President Anju Bobby George and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp