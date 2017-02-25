THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government, which talks about combating corruption, is said to be reluctant to initiate action against the superintendent of Kozhikode Medical College despite a vigilance recommendation and a Health Department report regarding irregularities in the functioning of his office and nexus with private medical colleges.

The government has to initiate action against the officer once the Vigilance department submits a report against him after completing the inquiry.



But despite delaying action, the government has sought an explanation from the superintendent on the vigilance report, which is unprecedented.



Though the file recommending disciplinary action and removal of the superintendent from the post was forwarded to the minister’s office, highly placed sources said the file had been kept pending for almost two months.



Even the Health secretary had endorsed action against the officer. However, the file was returned asking to seek an explanation from the superintendent, sources said.

Noting that it was unprecedented to ask for an explanation from the officer after receiving a recommendation from the Vigilance Department for action, sources said it indicated some pressure to save him. As per procedure a charge memo had to be issued to the person against whom the report was filed.



In its report, (a copy of which is with Express), the Vigilance Department had recommended disciplinary action against the superintendent for engaging in private practice though he accepted non-practicing allowance. The report recommended his removal from the present post as the doctor had acted in contravene to the government order that banned private practice of doctors in government medical and dental colleges.



The Vigilance report also shed lights on the unholy nexus between the superintendent and leading private hospitals. The investigating agency said it found materials to substantiate the charges. A letter from a leading private hospital in Kozhikode addressed to the superintendent was found that acknowledged its thanks to him for referring a patient to their hospital.