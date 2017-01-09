General secretary Sitaram Yechury handing over the book ‘Kallappana Vetta: Sathyavum Mithyayum’ written by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to representatives of organisations after releasing its second edition on Sunday | kaviyoor santhosh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The oldest Indian Communist leader has once again proved his time-tested mettle as a political Houdini of sorts. Emerging unscathed, 93-year-old V S Achuthanandan has been handed a major reprieve, with the party top brass adopting a cautious approach. With an eye on maintaining unity within the party ranks, the central leadership has sought to resolve the matter in a manner aimed at avoiding undue media publicity.

Facing his tenth disciplinary action, it is status quo for VS as far his present position within the party is concerned while the warning per se can be best termed a face-saver for the leadership. The demand for his inclusion in the state secretariat was raised only because it was a given that VS would not find a place there. He, however, ended up being an invitee to the state committee.

With the state secretariat meeting on Monday followed by two-day state committee, the state leadership can further look into the issue.

Sources said there were demands for stronger action against VS for major indiscipline like walking out of the state conference. “Issuing him a warning was PB’s proposal. The CC approved the same, but not before thorough discussions,” sources said.

The state leadership was of the view that VS has been giving the impression that he’s taking a different stance than that of the leadership. Often, he has made statements to this effect also. Keeping his own stance even at the cost of opposing the party, VS has always maintained the image of the mass leader.

The Alappuzha strongman has a long history of disciplinary actions. The nonagenarian has been subjected to actions earlier, including public censuring and demotion from the politburo. It was during the Indo-China war in 1964 that VS was first subjected to party disciplinary action. He was demoted from the CC. Later, he was warned in 1998 and suspended from the PB for factionalism in 2007. Though he was taken back, VS had to go out of the PB again in 2009.

Censuring by CC for his visit to Koodamkulam and the resolution terming him a comrade with an anti-party mindset on the eve of Alappuzha conference were the latest.