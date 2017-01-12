KOLLAM: It was the other day that BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan courted controversy for his comments against director Kamal. The party had also stirred a hornet’s nest after it commented against Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair on his remarks against demonetisation. With the controversy yet to be settled in the matter, the party took a U-turn in the Kamal issue as another state general secretary M T Ramesh said the remarks were his personal comments and that it had nothing to do with the party stance. According to him, for the BJP the issue that is currently at hand is not Kamal but ration rice.

“Radhakrishnan’s comment on Kamal might be a case of personal opinion. The party or its state committee has nothing to do with it. The party is no way undermining their contributions towards the socio-cultural sphere of the state. But we reiterate our stance that those who criticise others are liable to hear the counters also. BJP doesn’t want to lose time on trivial issues. The issue that is currently at hand is not Kamal but anomalies with ration rice distribution in the state,” said M T Ramesh at a press conference here on Wednesday.

While alleging that the cold war between IAS officials and the Chief Minister has resulted in stagnance in governance, the BJP general secretary said that the CM is trying to implement the divide and rule policy. “He is categorising bureaucrats and is acting like a shield for Vigilance chief Jacob Thomas. Those who had taken a strong stance against corruption in the past are now mum on the allegations being raised against Minister J Mercykutty Amma,” Ramesh said.