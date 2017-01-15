Lakhs witness Makarajyothi

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a surcharged atmosphere of religious fervour and gaiety, lakhs of pilgrims witnessed the Makarajyothi in the eastern sky of Lord Ayyappa temple here at 6.40 pm on Saturday.

The Makarajyothi was visible immediately after the deeparadhana conducted by Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru. This was done after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa brought from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharna Sastha temple with the Thiruvabharanam -- an attire in gold. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Devaswom Secretary Jyothilal and others were present on the occasion.

Reception to Thiruvabharanam: The procession carrying Thiruvabharanam was accorded reception on arrival at Saramkuthi at 5 pm under the leadership of Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Ravisankar and devaswom administrative officer Yatheendran.