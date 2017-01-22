Salinity ingress posing threat to wells in Kozhikode

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The depletion in groundwater level has resulted in seepage of salt water from sea and rivers into wells in Kozhikode. In addition to the imminent drought owing to deficit rainfall, salinity ingress is also posing a threat to the people in the district.

This summer will witness unprecedented salt water seepage into wells in coastal hamlets and along the banks of Korappuzha, Chaliyar and Kallayi River, say experts.

“With groundwater consumption going up, salt water from sea and rivers is seeping into wells, turning the water in wells along the coastline and on river banks saline,” says Groundwater Department hydrologist K Radhakrishnan.

According to the Groundwater Department, the wells on the sides of Canoli Canal will also face the same crisis.

“Like in the case of rivers, saline water from sea will flow into the canal during high tide,” says Radhakrishnan. The district has registered a 30 per cent dip in rainfall during the South West monsoon from June to September in 2016, while the North East monsoon between October and November recorded a rainfall deficit of 80 per cent.

“The only solution to the issue is systematic recharging of wells. Rain water should be allowed to flow into rivers and sea through roads and drainages. Efforts should be taken to ensure potable water security by harvesting rainwater,” Radhakrishnan says.