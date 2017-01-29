Syndicate debars Lekshmi Nair from exam work  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the student’s unions intensifying their protests, the University of Kerala on Saturday decided to debar P Lekshmi Nair, principal of Kerala Law Academy Law College, from the conduct of internal examination, valuation of answersheets and award of internal sessional marks, for the next five years.



A decision to this effect was taken by the university syndicate during a special meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting was convened to discuss a report submitted by a syndicate sub-committee.

The LDF-dominated syndicate also decided to forward the sub-committee’s report - which found ‘serious irregularities in the functioning of the college” - to the government for further action.



UDF members openly expressed their dissatisfaction over the decision of the syndicate as it did not address their key demands. The UDF members had demanded removal of Lekshmi Nair from the principal’s post, withdrawal of affiliation to the college and takeover of the government land granted to the institution.



While five UDF members - B S Jyothi Kumar, Jonhson Abraham, S Krishnakumar, John Thomas and M Jeevanlal voted in favour of removal of Lekshmi Nair from the post of principal, two UDF nominees abstained from voting. CPI nominee R Lathadevi also endorsed the UDF members’ demand.

However, the proposals were turned down by voting as nine members, majority of them LDF nominees, refused to accept them.